Home Cities Delhi

Desert Terrain: Delhi's art exhibition replicates past glory

Singh, who holds an MFA from Delhi College of Art, has been replicating Rajasthani architecture for various assignments, mostly commissioned work by hotels.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Saranjeet Singh, holds an MFA from Delhi College of Art.

Saranjeet Singh, holds an MFA from Delhi College of Art.

By Express News Service

What fascinates artist  Saranjeet Singh the most about the land of ghoomers (pirouette), kalbelias, kathputlis, miniatures and phad (scroll paintings)... are the havelis and forts with their intricate darwazas (doors), jharokas (windows) and chhatris (domes). So much so, that the 60-year-old Malviya Nagar resident visits its blue (Jodhpur) and pink (Jaipur) cities twice a year only to get lost in the narrow alleys in search of some architectural elements to catch his eye.

When he does spot the right angle, Singh, immediately settles in front of it. That means unpacking his painterly kit of a canvas, palette, watercolours, brushes, and short easel. Then rolling up his sleeves to paint his ‘muse’, taking about two hours to finish an A3 size painting and about half a day for a larger canvas. All completed on the spot. He is often interrupted by curious passersby, but he regales in any small talk about his art.

One such admirer is Manjeet Kaur, who has been curating art exhibitions for over 15 years now. As a result, 40 of Singh’s ‘on-the-spot’ paintings are currently nestling in an ongoing art show at IHC titled Desert Terrain. “Watercolour is a difficult medium because there’s almost no room for correction. But Singh has such a mastery over the medium,” Kaur says. The fluid nature of the medium is indeed tricky adapt into intricate and ornate timeless facades. But the Singh, who holds an MFA from Delhi College of Art, has been replicating Rajasthani architecture for various assignments, mostly commissioned work by hotels.

“At times I live in these havelis and forts, the ones converted into hotels, to actually study their facades. For instance, I stayed at the Poddar Haveli in Shekhawati for a week to create a number of paintings on it. I have been invited to visit the Nahargarh Haveli in Jodhpur to create paintings about its facade in January. I’m also fascinated by the pols (gates) at forts. There’s Haathi pol, Lohar pol...” Singh continues into a mini discourse on the various positions of the gates, his tone gets noticeably happy when talking about his passion.

Till: Aug 7, IHC

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saranjeet Singh Delhi art exhibition Manjeet Kaur
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp