Home Cities Delhi

DMs probing ‘illegal’ mosques, madrasas in Delhi

On June 18, BJP MP Parvesh Verma wrote to  Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking an inquiry into the 'mushrooming of mosques on government land' in Delhi.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

After Verma made the claim, the  Delhi Minorities Commission set up a five-member panel to look into his allegations.

After Verma made the claim, the  Delhi Minorities Commission set up a five-member panel to look into his allegations.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: District magistrates (DMs) have started inquiring into BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s claims about illegal mosques, graveyards, and madrasas being built on government land in west Delhi.

Delhi government officials privy to the development said that as directed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the DMs, particularly in the west, northwest, and north districts, had been asked to conduct a probe and submit a report.

“The revenue department has also written to the Delhi Wakf Board (DWB) to send a detailed status report about the mosques, graveyards, and mazars etc, which were mentioned in the list handed over by Verma. The board will tell the department whether those religious buildings are registered with it or have been included in the gazette notification of DWB,” said a senior official.     

On June 18, Verma wrote to Baijal seeking an inquiry into the “mushrooming of mosques on government land” in the national capital. Later, he submitted a list of 54 mosques, graveyards, and madrasas that had been allegedly built on government land in an unauthorised manner.

The official said the DMs were likely to submit their reports next week.“The revenue department got the direction from the chief secretary, who had received Verma’s list through the L-G, which have been forwarded to all DMs in Delhi. However, the inquiry will be restricted only to mosques, graveyards, mazars, and madrasas in three districts comprising west Delhi,” said an official.   

After Verma made the claim, the  Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) set up a five-member panel to look into his allegations. The panel submitted its report on July 30, dismissing the BJP leader’s claim.  

Noting that his assertion was false and baseless, the panel remarked in its 169-page report: “None of the names of masjids, mazars, madrasa, or graveyards were found to be illegally built or encroached on the government land as claimed by the MP.”

Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the Minorities Commission, said that the committee had given eight recommendations, including registration of a complaint, and the commission would take appropriate action.

Responding to the DMC report, Verma said that the commission had no locus standi and power to investigate the matter.

Officials associated with the inquiry into the matter said that the DMs were scrutinising the status of the land on which religious structures had come up, and they would not refer to the commission’s report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Parvesh Verma Delhi government Anil Baijal Delhi mosques
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp