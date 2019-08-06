Home Cities Delhi

Exquisite Basra pearls embellish Delhi designer Ridhi Mehra's new fashion line

Designer Ridhi Mehra believes in unifying solid colours and floral embroidery.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Models wearing silhouettes from Basra

Models wearing silhouettes from Basra

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Designer Ridhi Mehra’s design philosophy has always been minimalist and structured, following the same is her latest offering titled, Basra. Her earlier works showcased both emerald and navratan stone belts, all inspired by jewellery. And Basra too is inspired by the rare pearls found in the Basra region which are sought after for their colour and smooth texture. “I have always been inspired by jewellery,” says the Delhi-based designer, adding, “This adds ornamentation to our garments, making them look rich and feminine. The inspiration for this  collection has also derived from Basra pearls and pearls of various sizes have been extensively used to embellish the outfits.”

Mehra believes in unifying solid colours and floral embroidery. That’s why Basra showcases exquisite floral and geometric patterns from Islamic art and architecture, reimagined in delicate detailing with dori work, French knots and a scintillating play of sequins.

“I have tried to balance geometric patterns with our signature floral patterns, and highlighted the embroideries with pearls in various sizes. While florals add a delicate feel to the outfit, the geometric patterns form a structure to the embroidery and the garments, thus, complementing each other,” shares the designer, who post-graduation at NIFT, attended the School of Management at the University of Nottingham, and then started her eponymous label in December 2012.

Basra showcases simple and classic silhouettes. Mehra has worked on demi-couture silhouettes for lehengas and pre-stitched draped saris, lehengas and saris paired with peplums, belted anarkalis, jacket saris and pre-pleated saris.

The collection is in soothing hues of ivory, champagne beige and crepe pink to complement every skin tone and acheive a classic and timeless allure.

The fabrics too appear soft as the colour palette. Chiffon and organza for the flowy silhouettes, while raw silk has been used to achieve the required structure.

Talking about her journey, Mehra says, “It began seven years ago when I joined my mother who was already working in the fashion industry. Though I joined in the business section, witnessing the work and the kind of research that went into creating such elaborate outfits, I slowly got consumed by the beauty of the industry.”

Debuting with her collection Demure Chic, Mehra, over a short span of time saw her collections being adorned by the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ridhi Mehra Basra
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp