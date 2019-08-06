Kapil Mishra moves High Court against his disqualification from Delhi Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against his disqualification from the Assembly under the anti-defection law.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had on August 2 disqualified Mishra, an MLA from Karawal Nagar, with effect from January 27, when he had shared a stage with BJP leaders in an event organised by them.

The Speaker had also said that since Mishra campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls, it indicated that he had “given up the membership of his original political party”.

Seeking quashing of the August 2 order, Mishra has contended that the Speaker’s decision was “wholly illegal, arbitrary, vague and mala fide” as he was not provided any opportunity to present his case.

The petition claimed that the Speaker had assumed that Mishra had voluntarily given up his party membership when he attended the BJP event, without considering that he had attended the budget session, followed all the whips issued by the Aam Aadmi Party, and supported all the Bills, proposals and resolutions tabled by the AAP government.

The August 2 order had come on a complaint moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj seeking Mishra’s disqualification under the anti-defection law. The plea said that the Speaker never gave him the opportunity to raise the point of non-maintainability of the complaint or that Bhardwaj had no authorisation to file the complaint.

