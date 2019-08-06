Home Cities Delhi

Article 370 abrogation: Delhi Metro on ‘high alert', security beefed up at sensitive zones

Passenger baggage could be checked twice — first by the security scanner and then physically by the security personnel, officials said.

Published: 06th August 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 10:36 AM

Delhi Metro

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro network has been put on ‘high alert’ in the wake of revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Monday.

A fresh advisory has been issued, over an existing one, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the mass-rapid rail network that runs across the National Capital Region and carries lakhs of commuters every day, security officials said.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network. Please allow extra time in security checks.”

The commuters could be made to go through two-layers of frisking with a hand-held metal detector as well as a physical check by the CISF personnel at select stations that will be selected randomly keeping in mind the dynamic security situation, they said.

Their baggage too could be checked twice — first by the security scanner and then physically by the security personnel, officials said.

“After the government’s decision on Kashmir, we have beefed up security deployment at all vulnerable and high security zones. There was a high level meeting today, chaired by the CP (Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik). All senior officers took part in it. All field officers have been sensitised on the situation,” Anil Mittal, additional PRO, Delhi Police, said.

