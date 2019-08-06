New BMW 7 Series: The magical number

Vikram Gour By

The new BMW 7 Series sports a clean design with an enlarged front kidney grille flanked by sleek dual headlamps that boast BMW’s Laserlight technology. The car carries a muscular sporty look that is brought about by its coupe-like roofline, strong character lines and dashes of chrome.

The cabin is crafted to offer a luxurious appeal thanks to the generous amount of space onboard. The model gets improved sound insulation, a panoramic glass roof, LED lighting, four-zone climate control, a massage function in the seats, two 10.2 inch HD touch displays at the rear, and BMW Touch Command. You also get gesture control, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and a modern-looking cockpit.

The manufacturer offers the 7 Series in numerous variants that include the 45Le xDrive plug-in hybrid which is paired with the TwinPower Turbo 3-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine. The two units deliver a total of 384 hp and maximum torque of 600 Nm that allows the car to go from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. The BMW 730Ld produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. The 740Li produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds. The German brand also has a massive 6-litre, 12-cylinder M performance model, namely the M760Li xDrive which produces an output of 609 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm! This version can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

The BMW 7 Series is priced from Rs 1.22 - Rs 2.43 Crore.

BMW X7

A massive luxury SUV that is opulent in every sense of the word. You get a distinctive front kidney grille as well as BMW’s Laserlight technology. The vehicle boasts an imposing stance with a large glasshouse that points towards the sheer amount of space available on board.The interior has been crafted from fine materials and there is an abundance of headroom and legroom in all three rows. You also get a panoramic sunroof, a massive boot and a ton of creature comforts that include a host of Connected Drive technologies. Powering the car is a choice of petrol and diesel engines that include the 3-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine xDrive40i which delivers 340 hp power and 450 Nm torque, while the xDrive30d diesel version delivers 265hp power and 620 Nm torque. Both versions can do the 0-100kmph dash in close to 7 seconds. Being an SUV, the X7 comes with the brand’s intelligent all-wheel-drive system, dynamic traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, adaptive 2-axle air suspension to raise the ride height, cornering brake control and dynamic stability control. The BMW X7 is priced at Rs 98.90 lakh for both variants.

