South Delhi civic body impounds cattle after RWA in Kalkaji complains of menace

The residents' welfare association of Himgiri Apartments in Kalkaji Extension had been raising the issue for a long time and had written multiple letters to the Public Works Department.

The stray cattle occupy the entire road, resulting in congestion and accidents.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has impounded eight cattle from Kalkaji Extension after people living in the area complained about stray cattle, dogs and monkeys troubling residents and even attacking them at times.

Recently, the South civic body issued a letter stating that action had been taken by its cattle catching team and eight cattle had been impounded from Kalkaji Extension and deported to a gaushala after tagging of their ears at the Malviya Nagar cattle pound.

“This is a continuous process… cattle catching team has been directed to take regular action in the area. We are also constantly doing vigilance of areas in the south zone. The cattle are first ear tagged and then safely handed over to gaushalas,” said an SDMC veterinary officer.

The residents' welfare association of Himgiri Apartments in Kalkaji Extension had been raising the issue for a long time and had written multiple letters to the Public Works Department and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation about the menace.

“We had approached both the bodies seeking a solution. It had become very difficult for the residents to walk safely on the roads. There were incidents in which residents were attacked by stray cattle. They occupy the entire road, resulting in congestion and accidents. It is also very dangerous for vehicles as they randomly come in front of cars. Also, often they occupy streets, which results in traffic jams during peak hours,” Himgiri Apartment RWA Secretary Chandra Mohan said.

Mohan noted that not just cows but dogs and monkeys were also a menace in the area. The RWA had written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about the monkey menace, seeking his help in ending it.
“Every day, during the morning and evening hours, a lot of monkeys enter the pocket and damage plants and other things. Many times they have attacked children and other residents,” he said.

