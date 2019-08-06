Home Cities Delhi

To beat Asthma, Delhi researcher develops water, dust repellant coating

A major ingredient of this dust and water repellant coating is rice husk.

Published: 06th August 2019

Paint

For representational purposes

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To beat asthma, a researcher at Shiv Nadar University has come up with a new anti-corrosive coating that makes surfaces such as guard rails, kitchen and washroom fittings, and automobiles free of dust and corrosion.

Dr Harpreet Singh Grewal of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering (SoE), Shiv Nadar University, said that the main advantage of this coating was that it was cheaper than alternatives available in the country as well as globally owing to the use of nano-silica particles derived from rice husk, an agricultural waste.

“This will also be helpful for those suffering from asthma or other dust-related allergies, and it will also help in saving water used for cleaning of surfaces,” Dr Grewal told The Morning Standard.
The researcher added that the basic idea behind this coating was to find a budget-friendly solution that could repel water, dust and soil because they get contaminated and can cause damage to any substance or material or any biological substance.

“This coat can repel solid and liquid particles. Since it is super hydrophobic, water won’t spread on the subject, it will roll down. It is the best protection during rain as rainwater contains many acids such as nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide,” he added.

A major ingredient of this coating is rice husk. “Rice husk is mostly disposed of by farmers by burning, and we tried to turn this agricultural waste into a high-end product. We collected it from nearby fields, synthesised it and generated minute silica particles,” Dr Grewal noted.

The coating, he claimed, could be used on multiple objects made of plastic sheets, or concrete and metal surfaces.

“This can be used for both personal and industrial purpose. The coating can be used as a spray on buildings and can reduce manpower-related work such as cleaning of objects,” Grewal said.

