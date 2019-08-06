Home Cities Delhi

Tried calling our kin but couldn’t, say anxious Kashmiri students in Delhi

The Valley has been on the edge over the last few days, with the Centre mobilizing additional security reinforcements and locals stocking up on essential items.

Published: 06th August 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

A Left party supporter holds up a placard, expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, during a protest against the Centre’s decision on Monday | arun kumar

By Ghazala Ahmad
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri students in the city were a worried lot on Monday after the Centre withdrew Article 370, stripping the state of its special status guaranteed under the Constitution. Anxious to enquire about their kin back home, most said they couldn’t reach them on the phone.

The Valley has been on the edge over the last few days, with the Centre mobilizing additional security reinforcements and locals stocking up on essential items.

Sobia Bhat, a research scholar at South Asian University, said, “The government is acting like a big brother. The withdrawal of special status is an expression of the BJP’s landslide mandate. Article 370 used to define the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and, with its withdrawal; the ties have been damaged beyond repair. We are extremely scared and anxious about our families back home.”

She said much as the Kashmiri students based elsewhere are spending anxious days and are longing to go home at the earliest, it may not be possible with the elaborate security deployment in place.
Shahid Lone, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia and also a writer, said, “The unprecedented security build-up and measures announced by the BJP has put our state on a powder keg.”

Another research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who asked not to be named, said, “My family tells me not to post anything on social media or get involved in any needless discussion or debate. But you could be targeted even if you don’t indulge in any of these activities.”

“Your identity makes you a soft target,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Section 370 Kashmiri students
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp