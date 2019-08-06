Two held for Delhi head constable’s murder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a head constable in south Delhi’s Jaitpur area, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said that the two accused were arrested from Rajasthan for killing head constable Ramavatar Meena in September last year.

According to the police, the officer had caught the two stealing a car in the area and they shot him dead to cover up their crime. Meena suffered a bullet injury below his right ribs and eventually succumbed to it.

The head constable was posted at Ambedkar Nagar police station and used to reside in Jaitpur. The incident took place when Meena reached home around 9.30 pm after finishing his duty.

After changing his uniform, he went to a flour mill. Meena noticed some suspicious activity in the area and was shot at from close range when he tried to intervene.

Before his death, he was awarded a commendation certificate and cash reward for performing a meritorious job. Ramavatar is survived by his wife and two children, aged 10 and 6.His elder brother also works with the Delhi police.