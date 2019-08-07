2nd India International Hospitality Expo starts August 7

By Express News Service

The Indian hospitality industry has witnessed a burgeoning boom in the past decade, with the sector becoming an economically successful arena, generating revenues and creating jobs. Keeping the uphill spiral of the hospitality industry, the second edition of India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) touted to be the biggest hospitality expo event in South Asia, to be held at Noida starting August 7 to August 10. The four-day-long event will be a mix of trade discussions, conferences, gastronomic demonstrations, masterclasses etc.

To be held at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida Expressway, the IHE will see 650 exhibitors displaying an array of products and services from home turf and abroad including countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Peru, El Salvador, Ecuador and others. Briefing about the event at a press conference held here on Monday, Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Expo Centre and Mart said, “The IHE will have speakers from across the world and MSME company owners from the NorthEast will showcase their work as part of Make in India initiative. Conferences with top hospitality professionals will also be part of the event."