Home Cities Delhi

2nd India International Hospitality Expo starts August 7

The four-day-long event will be a mix of trade discussions, conferences, gastronomic demonstrations, masterclasses etc.

Published: 07th August 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

To be held at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida Expressway, the IHE will see 650 exhibitors displaying an array of products and services.

To be held at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida Expressway, the IHE will see 650 exhibitors displaying an array of products and services. (Image for representational purposes.)

By Express News Service

The Indian hospitality industry has witnessed a burgeoning boom in the past decade, with the sector becoming an economically successful arena, generating revenues and creating jobs.  Keeping the uphill spiral of the hospitality industry, the second edition of India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) touted to be the biggest hospitality expo event in South Asia, to be held at Noida starting August 7 to August 10. The four-day-long event will be a mix of trade discussions, conferences, gastronomic demonstrations, masterclasses etc.

To be held at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida Expressway, the IHE will see 650 exhibitors displaying an array of products and services from home turf and abroad including countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Peru, El Salvador, Ecuador and others. Briefing about the event at a press conference held here on Monday,  Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Expo Centre and Mart said, “The IHE will have speakers from across the world and MSME company owners from the NorthEast will showcase their work as part of Make in India initiative. Conferences with top hospitality professionals will also be part of the event."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian hospitality industry India International Hospitality Expo IHE India Expo Centre
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp