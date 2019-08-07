Delhi Commission for Women seeks probe details from police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the police on Tuesday seeking details of the investigation in the alleged rape of a second-year JNU student by a cab driver.

As per media reports, the DCW said, the 21-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped by the cab driver while she was returning from her friend’s house on Friday night. She was then allegedly dumped in a park in a semi-conscious state and was found by locals.

The reports claimed that the woman told police that she had boarded the vehicle from Mandir Marg area and the cab driver drove for around three hours after raping her.

“This is a shocking incident where a young woman was raped due to an apparent lack of police patrolling on the roads of Delhi,” the DCW said, seeking a detailed status report in the case, including the details of arrests, along with a copy of the FIR and complete information of PCR calls and time taken by the police to reach the crime spot.

It also sought a copy of the route map taken by the cab for three hours and details of all police pickets, checking points, PCR station points along this route by August 9.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union informed students that it had approached the police in the matter. “The Union has also communicated to the police to take all necessary steps to follow up on this serious matter.” It appealed all to refrain from compromising the privacy of the complainant in any way. “The Union will continue to follow up on this matter closely and ensure all support to the complainant, in the fight for justice,” it said.