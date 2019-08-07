Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt announces two-day state mourning for Sushma Swaraj

Kejriwal along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also paid their last respects to Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in the national capital.

Published: 07th August 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest, late night on Tuesday.

"Delhi government has announced a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former chief minister and country's senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji. This means there will be no entertainment events during this period. All other government business and programmes, including the Anganwadi programme at IG Indoor Stadium, will continue as scheduled," said AAP-led Delhi government in a statement.

READ | India loses its people’s minister, a powerful orator

In a series of tweets, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief and paid tribute to the prolific leader.

"India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace. She was the former CM of Delhi. Delhi will pay its respects by observing state mourning for two days," stated Kejriwal in a tweet.

Kejriwal along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also paid their last respects to Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in the national capital.

READ | RIP Sushma Swaraj: ‘Super Mom’ who rescued stranded Indians 

Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. She was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance.

A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj RIP Sushma Swaraj Sushma Swaraj death Delhi government
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp