Home Cities Delhi

Fire in Delhi's Zakir Nagar: Officer traumatised by deaths in biggest fire of his career

We had to break down a few walls as the entrances were locked and burning. Locals helped us do that and we were able to rescue many, the fire officer said.

Published: 07th August 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police stand at the spot where a fire broke out in a residential building at Zakir Nagar in south-east Delhi.

Police stand at the spot where a fire broke out in a residential building at Zakir Nagar in south-east Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Traumatised” by the series of events in the morning, when his team rescued more than 30 people from a burning building, the Station Fire Officer can’t stop thinking about the bodies he recovered—of a six-year-old boy who died due to asphyxiation, and of an unidentified man whose body was completely charred. 

ALSO READ: Fire in Delhi's Jakir Nagar: Fire fighter says sorry, could not save child

Tara Chand, 59, was disheartened by the death of six persons, even though he made all possible efforts to save those in the building and put his own life at risk by entering the building without an oxygen mask.
He was in tears when he narrated the entire episode. “First we struggled to take our vans inside the street as it was extremely congested. A local took me to the spot on his scooter. I have never seen such a massive fire in my 38 years of service at the DFS,” he said, adding, “It left me open-mouthed. We somehow managed to get our vans inside the lane with the help of the locals.” 

“We cooled down the ground floor, from where the fire had spread,” he explained.
After those on the first floor managed to escape, Chand said, “we struggled to reach the upper floors with the 40-foot ladder. We put it on the van... reached that floor, and entered without masks to save time”.
“One cylinder can provide you oxygen for an hour and a half. Once you take it off, you struggle even more and there is a huge hassle with first putting it on and later taking it off during operations,” he explained.  
The fire office sent eight tenders to the spot.

The team made announcements, reassuring the residents that they would be safe and shouldn’t jump in panic. 

“We had to break down a few walls as the entrances were locked and burning. Locals helped us do that and we were able to rescue many,” said the man.  “I am unable to get over the trauma of seeing a completely burnt body,” he said with teary eyes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi fire Zakir nagar fire Tara Chand
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp