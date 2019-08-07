Home Cities Delhi

For beauty and health, go for ferns

Ferns act as humidifiers and can help restore moisture in the air, so are perfect for those who suffer from dry skin and other cold weather conditions.  

Published: 07th August 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fern

Fern

By Veena Nanda
Express News Service

Ferns are among the oldest living plants on the earth and are of both indoor and outdoor types. Apart from looking beautiful, ferns have many health benefits too.

Ferns act as humidifiers and can help restore moisture in the air, so are perfect for those who suffer from dry skin and other cold weather conditions.  They also improve the air quality of the indoor environment by absorbing formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene commonly present in household items.

There are more than 20,000 known species of ferns around the world. Outdoor ferns thrive best in partially-shaded areas while those grown indoors flourish in bright light, provided they are not placed in the path of direct sunlight. Ferns rarely suffer from diseases or insect infestations and hence are easy to maintain. 

Light: Give your ferns a place near a window that gets morning or late afternoon sun. Keep the plant away from strong sunlight as it will make it lose its leaves or turn its fronds yellow.

Humidity: Mist the leaves with water regularly. Ferns love being misted at regular intervals with tepid, soft water.

Water: Most ferns like an evenly moist soil so the potting mix should never be allowed to dry out much. This means you must water the plant a little every single day.

If you come across a fern that seems a bit sickly and reluctant to grow, simply snip a few of the fronds and put them in water until tiny roots form and start a new plant. 

The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferns Landscape designer
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp