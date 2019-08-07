For beauty and health, go for ferns

Veena Nanda By

Express News Service

Ferns are among the oldest living plants on the earth and are of both indoor and outdoor types. Apart from looking beautiful, ferns have many health benefits too.

Ferns act as humidifiers and can help restore moisture in the air, so are perfect for those who suffer from dry skin and other cold weather conditions. They also improve the air quality of the indoor environment by absorbing formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene commonly present in household items.

There are more than 20,000 known species of ferns around the world. Outdoor ferns thrive best in partially-shaded areas while those grown indoors flourish in bright light, provided they are not placed in the path of direct sunlight. Ferns rarely suffer from diseases or insect infestations and hence are easy to maintain.

Light: Give your ferns a place near a window that gets morning or late afternoon sun. Keep the plant away from strong sunlight as it will make it lose its leaves or turn its fronds yellow.

Humidity: Mist the leaves with water regularly. Ferns love being misted at regular intervals with tepid, soft water.

Water: Most ferns like an evenly moist soil so the potting mix should never be allowed to dry out much. This means you must water the plant a little every single day.

If you come across a fern that seems a bit sickly and reluctant to grow, simply snip a few of the fronds and put them in water until tiny roots form and start a new plant.

The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens.