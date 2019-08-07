Home Cities Delhi

Hitting a ‘masterstroke’ with artworks on canvas

With 31 artists, each showcasing anywhere between 30-40 works done through the years, the show promises to be enchanting one for art lovers. 

Art work by Darshan Sharma

Art work by Darshan Sharma

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Different artists means different techniques, varied mediums and disparate configurations. It also means a wide choice to look at and distinct art works — some take you to a spiritual journey, some help you explore the beauty of nature, some that talk about Gods and Goddesses while in others you literally have to find your own meanings (the abstract works). 

But whatever it is, the forthcoming show Masterstroke will in no way be an ordinary, run-of-the-mill group show. With 31 artists, each showcasing anywhere between 30-40 works done through the years, the show promises to be enchanting one for art lovers. 

Art work by Ranjit Sarkar

Some of the artists worth mentioning are Anita Dinesh, Kumud Grover, Kiran Soni Gupta, Sailesh Sanghvi and Vatsala Khera. 

Anita Dinesh’s paintings of Shiva done beautifully on the textured canvas are both monumental and ethereal, and bring out both the destructive and protective attitude of Lord Shiva quite clearly. “Lord Shiva has been my inspiration since long. He is an Indic deity surrounded by immense body of mythology and significance of life. Mine are modern abstract works with impressionist influences,” she says. 

Artist Kumud Grover has stressed on the five elements of Nature through her works. “Art is a search for self realisation. And my works are the symbols of various aspects of this search. I have always been inspired by Nature and I have tried to depict the five elements of Nature, each of which is essential — air represent freedom, earth sustains life, water is originator of life while fire purifies life,” she says.
Kiran Soni Gupta’s works explore the symbiotic relationship between various life forms. Her flowers done on canvas with acrylics force you to literally ‘stand and stare’, and as the artist says, “what is this life if you don’t have time to stand and stare.”

Entrepreneur-turned-artist Sailesh Sanghvi travelled all over the world, visited museums, art fairs and exhibitions, to broaden his horizon in the field of art. His works include paper collages specifically focused on Indian traditions, culture and folk. Vatsala Khera’s works in pen and ink are based on subjects inspired by places she has travelled to like Angkor Wat, Leh and Varanasi. And the well-composed works of Sachee kant Jha — bald-headed male figures with tilak and rudraksh mala are simply awe-inspiring.

