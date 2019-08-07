MTV now scouts for the best in hip hop scene

Karan Pillai By

MTV’s latest project, a reality show called Hustle, billed as India’s first talent hunt for rappers, couldn’t have come at a better time. The show reflects the growing popularity of a genre that has taken over the world in the last decade and is now knocking on the doors of a country that loves its movie soundtracks and is not shy to rewind to its classical roots.

For a brand, which was once the only music channel in India decades ago, to again wear the hat of a pioneer and kick-start a programme like this gives credence to the promise of the hip-hop movement in the country.

Now, at a time when ‘experimental collabs’ is the buzzword (think Ed Sheeran’s latest album that has the pop superstar surprise everyone with songs featuring the likes of rap legends Eminem, 50 Cent and Travis Scott), MTV has ticked all the right boxes by bringing together rappers Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya.

Hip-hop and rap are two very different terms, says Raftaar, as he talks about what he is looking for in the future hip-hop superstars of the country. He explains, “Hip-hop is a culture, and rap is just a part of it. It’s much more than just throwing rhymes. So, while training the contestants, besides focusing on important aspects like the proper use of words, and getting the rhymes, flow and beats right, I will look at the personality aspect as well.” Concurrently, Raja Kumari points out the importance of voice. “My approach will be to allow them to grow on their own. But certainly, the things that I can personally teach them are what I have learned in vocal production. These are little tricks of how to project one’s voice in a certain way and how to pay attention to the rhythm and overall stage presence,” she says.

For Nucleya, it’s all about creativity, originality and authenticity. “The good thing about this show is that we won’t try to decide the way the contestants sing and present themselves, which is how every reality show should be. That said, I will mainly focus on the technical aspect of music, rather than the performance bit — such as the flow, how tightly they sing on the beat, and the range of their voice,” he says.

Reaffirming his belief that hip-hop can survive on its own, he says, “From movies to music festivals, the genre is an independent one, so there’s really no stopping it.”

To cap it all, Raftaar says that for him knowledge is like an aphrodisiac, stating that he is constantly on the lookout for tutorial and training videos on YouTube and other digital platforms. “One advice I would give to aspirants is — be a self-sustaining machine. One should try doing everything on their own.”

MTV Hustle premieres on August 10