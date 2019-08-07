Home Cities Delhi

NCW seeks immediate action in Tihar jail inmate rape case

The alleged incident took place on August 3 when the 42-year-old woman was returning to Delhi from West Bengal.

Published: 07th August 2019 05:43 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women on Wednesday urged the Delhi police chief to take immediate action and submit a detailed report in the alleged rape of a Tihar Jail woman inmate by a police constable.

According to a media report, the alleged incident took place on August 3 when the 42-year-old woman was returning to Delhi after appearing before a court in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

She was allegedly raped in the toilet of a moving train by a Delhi Police constable, who was part of the team escorting her, according to a complaint filed at the New Delhi Railway Station police station on Monday.

The following day, she told a doctor in the Tihar Jail about the incident. Taking suo motu cognizance of the case, the NCW urged the Delhi Police to submit a detailed report in the case.

"The commission is anguished and has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter. The commission has urged the commissioner of police, Delhi to take immediate action in this regard and submit a detailed investigation report to the commission," the NCW said in a statement.

