Over 3000 allottees return flats in Narela to Delhi Development Authority

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 3,000 one-bedroom flats allotted last month in Narela under the Delhi Development Authority housing scheme have been surrendered by the allottees.

In wake of the lukewarm response, the Authority conducted the draw for only 10,294 flats, much less than 8,000 units offered initially under the scheme launched in March. Only 8,438 flats were allotted to successful applicants.

According to DDA officials, in about two weeks (until August 6), 3,017 applicants have surrendered their flats. DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor, however, said the exact number of flats being returned was not available. “I am not denying that people are surrendering flats. It is quite possible but we haven’t issued allotment letters yet. Do not forget that there is a waiting list also.”

The flats in Narela remain unsold despite several schemes offered by the DDA to clear its inventory. The Authority is in the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a development plan for Narela, a sub-city located near Delhi-Haryana border in northwestern part of the national capital, to draw prospective buyers.

At least 7,000 allottees of DDA’s 2017 scheme returned their houses within 45 days of the draw of lots, which mostly included one-room bedrooms in Narela. In 2014, 8,500 units were surrendered.

Most of the DDA flats were rejected due to lack of civic facilities and also because of the size of the units.

The DDA has earlier offered unsold flats to CISF, BSF, SSB and CRPF for accommodation of their personnel deployed in various parts of Delhi. However, it did not bring desired results.

Recently, the DDA has decided to sell these unsold units to recipients of gallantry award of defence and paramilitary forces, at concessional rates. The beneficiaries also include war widows and uniformed personnel injured or disabled in action or war.