Three hours of rain causes mile-long jams in Delhi 

The Delhi civic body authorities who look after the waterlogging department claimed that there have been no such cases. 

Published: 07th August 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging at Parliament after rain in Delhi.

Waterlogging at Parliament after rain in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost three hours of rain in the national capital led to waterlogging in many parts of the city. Traffic was choked in areas like Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Gurugram, Model Town, Tis Hazari, Rohtak road and GT Karnal road.   

“Traffic is affected from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to waterlogging near Kela Ghat...Traffic is affected from Khyber Pass towards Model Town due to waterlogging near Mall Road. Traffic is affected near Tis Hazari court gate no.1 due to waterlogging,” shared the Traffic police on its official Twitter Handle.

However, the civic body authorities who look after the waterlogging department claimed that there have been no such cases. 

“If the water recedes within 30 minutes after the rainfall, then that cannot be claimed as logging. As far as areas under North MCD concerned, there have been no such complaints,” said a senior officer from North MCD. 

“There was moderate rainfall in Delhi and heavy rainfall in Noida. There would be light rain on Wednesday,” senior scientist, IMD, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava said.  

