‘We need to be fit, healthy’: Delhi bodybuilder Bhuwan Chauhan

Not only is he the country’s first International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) pro-winner but also the first Indian to qualify for the prestigious Mr Olympia (Men Physique) title. With his sheer hard work, dedication and determination, Delhi-born Bhuwan Chauhan has reached where no Indian ever has. And as in most cases, the 25-year-old has been inspired by Bollywood movies.

“The credit for my interest in bodybuilding goes to Hrithik Roshan. I had not even entered my teens when I saw Dhoom 2 and got mighty impressed with his well-toned body and muscles. But even then I never lifted weights or did any exercise till I went to University of Canada,” says Chauhan who got his Petroleum Engineering degree from the North American nation in 2015. Before that, shares Bhuwan, he studied at schools in Delhi, Benaras, Jaipur and Udaipur as his father had a transferable job — worked for IndianOil. His mother is a high school teacher at Amity International School in Gurugram.

“In Canada, initially, I could not pursue a sport due to my tight study schedule. There was only one thing I could do after returning from the University and that was to hit the gym,” says Bhuwan. So what started off as a fitness hobby slowly grew into a passionate profession. Ask him what was his parents’ reaction when he told them that he wanted to quit his high-paying job to pursue bodybuilding and the champion says, “It was not easy but as both of them have strong educational background, they understood when I explained that I would be able to sustain myself financially even after quitting from the job I was in. By that time, I had got my pro cod and had some experience too as I was training while working. They have been immensely supportive all this while.”

Chauhan feels the market for bodybuilding is much bigger in India as compared to the US or Canada. “There is more demand and exposure here than anywhere else. The potential for future is immense,” he says, adding the Tier II and III cities need more gyms as people there are in 9 to 5 jobs and must take care of their health and fitness. “As of now, only youngsters are regular visitors but we need healthy people in their 30s and 40s too,” avers Chauhan.

The champion bodybuilder has a pack of lifestyle and competition clients whom he trains. “They belong to 16 to 55 year age bracket. Among these, there are five lifestyle and two competition clients who are in the 40-plus age bracket,” he shares happily drawing attention to the fact that the scenario has changed when it comes to staying fit and healthy. “Some years back, there were not many who would hit the gym. But things have changed. People have become conscious about their health and fitness,” says Chauhan who lives, breathes and sleeps fitness.

