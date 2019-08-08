Home Cities Delhi

A glimpse into Singapore through Delhi's Mallacca

Celebrating the National Singapore Day that falls on August 9 is Gurugram’s  Mallacca, Malayasian Kitchen with its first ever Singapore Festival.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mallacca

Mallacca interiors

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Talking about the celebrations, commencing this Friday, Owner Saurabh Mehta says, “We want Delhiites to experience the real culture of Singapore and hence we have arranged for this festival.”

The property with its massive seating space and a lovely outdoor area will stage various performances innate to Singapore and it’s culture. “From folk music, traditional dance to lion float, we have every element of a Singaporean celebration,” says Mehta. This also includes Peranaka folk music performance that’ll be a fusion of English and Malay inspired tunes, followed by dance and music Lec Dems, that’ll be all about traditional and contemporary Singaporean dance forms, concluded by a traditional Lion dance performed by dancers dressed in lion costumes, mimicking his movements.

As no festival is complete without food, for its first edition, Mallacca will dole out Singaporean dishes Dim Sum Siumai, Pai Tee-Top Hats, Rojak, Laksa, Wantan Mee, Fish Head Curry and more.

“Chef Salil Mehta of Michelin Star Restaurant LAUT, New York, has specially curated an authentic menu for the guests to devour for this festival,” informs Mehta, who is planning to host a Malayasian and Indonesian festival later this month, and adds, “We are trying to make this as a memorable experience for the people and hoping that they would enjoy it as much as we enjoyed planning it.

Where: Mallacca Malaysian Kitchen, 32nd Milestone, Gurugram
When: August 9, Friday
Timings: 6:00 pm onwards
7303165480/81

