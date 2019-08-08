Home Cities Delhi

Anganwadi should be a high-end playschool: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi has 10,752 Anganwadi centres which cater to 1.13 lakh children from ages 7 months to 6 years and 4.37 lakh pregnant and lactating women.

CM Kejriwal at the mega-launch of distribution of smart phones to the Anganwadi workers of Delhi.

CM Kejriwal at the mega-launch of distribution of smart phones to the Anganwadi workers of Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday while addressing Anganwadi workers at the Indira Gandhi stadium, said the government is working towards making Anganwadis as ‘high-end play schools’.

In a bid to digitise the functioning of Anganwadi centres,  as many as 10,000 smart phones were distributed by the chief minister at the mega-programme organised for Anganwadi workers.

Laying out his dream for making the Anganwadi workers best in the country the chief minister claimed that his government has increased the salary by 100 per cent which could make them the highest-paid across the nation.

“Whenever someone talks about electricity, water, schools, hospitals, Mohalla clinics, people across the country vouch for the work being done in Delhi. It is my dream that soon Delhi should also be known at the state where Anganwadis are the best” said Kejriwal.

“When governments provide electronic appliances to people on a large scale, ordinarily they provide substandard products. But we are providing you with high-end phones ones that ministers, IAS officers use. You don’t have to worry about the data charges either, the government will take care of it” said Kejriwal while giving out the smartphones.

Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia also launched an early childhood care curriculum at the event. “People would come to me asking for special favours to appoint them as Anganwadi workers. I am not in the business of doing anyone out of turn special favours. Even my son doesn’t get such benefits” he said. Kejriwal also reiterated, to the 10,000 workers, the recent announcements made by the government with his government's recent announcements on schemes related to electricity, transport and the Tirth Yatra Yojana.

