Delhi airport tightens security ahead of Independence Day

According to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security sources, all the civil aviation establishments have been asked to tighten their security ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Published: 08th August 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Indira Gandhi International Airport

A view of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Beefing up security ahead of Independence Day, Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities have asked flyers to report early and have ordered the closure of 'meet and greet' area till August 20.

The domestic flyers have been requested to reach the airport minimum of three hours in advance and international flyers have been asked to reach four hours prior to their scheduled flight. "The entry to meeters and greeters area will be barred w.e.f. 10th August to 20th August 2019. Any inconvenience caused is regretted." IGI Airport authorities said.

The enhanced security measures included through screening of passengers, tightening access control in aviation installations, strengthening of anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage measures, enhanced security in cargo terminals and parking areas and strict vigil on the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around aviation installations, the sources said.

