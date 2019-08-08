Home Cities Delhi

Delhi fashion designer embraces diversity through warp and weft

A new Bridal Couture 2019 line celebrates love without communal or societal boundaries.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Models in Mishra’s Love Stories collection that is divided into (Clockwise) Seerat, Roshanara and Banarasiya.

Models in Mishra’s Love Stories collection that is divided into (Clockwise) Seerat, Roshanara and Banarasiya.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

There are times when the sinking melancholy is unbearable. A cloud of vacillation takes over and there is nothing really to hold on to as a crutch. Love seems to be the most natural thing to reach out to. Finding that person, place or thing that stimulates closeness during sombre times, is what Delhi-based fashion designer Abhinav Mishra scouts for in moments of crisis.

As an ode to this unconditional reinforcement, he dedicates a collection to love, calling it Love Stories.

Delhi-based fashion designer
Abhinav Mishra

This bridal couture collection encompasses this emotion in the way it transcends the narrow visions of communal, racial or societal love. “It’s about ‘one love one religion’ or in other words, the religion of love. It’s a place where there is acceptance, where Hindu, Muslim and Punjabi weddings aren’t governed by individual rituals but by the law of eternal, all-encompassing, never-ending love,” says the 30 year-old-designer, who gets his creative forbearance from the karigars of Delhi.

He would visit them at their kharkhanas, often located in the city’s nooks and crannies to see how they executed complex stitch work gracefully. Old Delhi too has fuelled his creativity. Its history urges him to incorporate the city’s cultural excellence into modern clothing. “Delhi runs in my blood. It’s here that I began dreaming and it’s here that I’ve realised them too,” he says.

A little dream has been achieved through Love Stories as well. Divided into Seerat, Roshanara and Banarasiya collections, these propagate the diversity and dynamicity within each.

Through his label, he has dressed women from different cultures and seen how they approach their outfits. They are all operating from that one strong central desire for attachment and need for tender attention.
The lehengas, anarkalis and shararas come with dextrous mirror work, symbolising the way love reflects more love. Some of the garments have been treated with gota patti and marori work.

The choice of colours too paints a cheery attitude with mustard yellow, rani pink, powder blue, ivory, maroon, red, emerald green, and sapphire blue to symbolise the many shades of love. “It took me four months to create this. Since love is the essence of weddings, I visualised a utopian world where love unites and is treated with equality. Inherently, I would like to see his translate into reality, hopefully, while I am still around to see it.”  

Store address: Leela, 116-A, Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinav Mishra Bridal wear Bridal wear designer Delhi Delhi fashion designer
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp