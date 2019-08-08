Env Min panel defers proposal to expand Select Citywalk mall, asks where is it drawing water from

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An environment ministry panel has deferred approval to a proposal to expand a popular south Delhi mall as it has not specified from where it was drawing fresh water to the project.

The Expert Appraisal Committee noted there were some non-compliances of environment conditions in the Rs 32-crore project to expand the Select Citywalk shopping centre in Saket by 10,000 sq metres taking the total built-up area to 1.18 lakh sq metres.

Deferring the environment clearance, the committee said "after detailed deliberation" it has asked the project developer to submit the "source of water from where it is drawing and supplying fresh water to the proposed project. In case of ground water withdrawal, submit requisite NOC/Clearance from Central Ground Water Authority."

It said some other environment conditions were also non-complied with and information/action plans have been sought from the developer.

The developer told the panel that total water requirement during the construction-phase is expected to be 12 kilo litres per day (KLD), which will be met by the developer and mobile toilets will be provided during peak labour force.

"The total water requirement after expansion will be 699 KLD. Out of which, fresh water (requirement of) 354 KLD will be met by Saket Place Developer's Association and remaining water will be outsourced from sewage treatment plant. No treated water shall be discharge outside the project," it told the committee.

The project aims to collect rooftop rainwater of buildings in 17 RWH tanks of total 345.67 KLD capacity for harvesting after filtration, the developer submitted.

The developer informed the panel that parking facility will also be increased in the project.

No one from developer - Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - was available for immediate comment.