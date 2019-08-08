Home Cities Delhi

Government to provide free WiFi facility in the next 3-4 months: Delhi CM Arwind Kejriwal

According to the government, the WiFI hotspots will be connected with CCTV cameras being installed under the AAP dispensation's ambitious project

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government Thursday approved a proposal under which people will be able to avail free WiFi facility within the next three to four months.

Announcing the Cabinet's decision at a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people will also be able to use up to 15GB free data every month.

As per the plan, 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase, he said.

All the 70 assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots, he said, adding 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters.

Kejriwal said under the project, which will be executed under a Public-private partnership (PPP) model, WiFi with 200 mbps internet speed will be available within 50 metre radius of the hotspot.

The government will provide Rs 100 crore for the project annually, he added.

He said one hotspot would provide free WiFi connectivity to around 200 persons simultaneously.

Providing free WiFi facility was a pre-poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2015 assembly elections.

"Every user will be given free 15GB data, which is, I think, the single biggest initiative of a government anywhere in the world.

We will learn from the experience of the first phase of project and we will create more hotspots if required later," Kejriwal told reporters.

He said he was happy that the AAP has fulfilled its major election promise of providing free WiFi in the national capital.

"In the next three-four months, the Delhi government will start providing free WiFi to people.

Our government will provide Rs 100 crore annually," he said.

Asked about any misuse of government's WiFi facilty, Kejriwal said adequate safeguard measures will be taken.

According to the government, the WiFI hotspots will be connected with CCTV cameras being installed under the AAP dispensation's ambitious project.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp