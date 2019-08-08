Iconic Clock Tower may be back at Delhi's Town Hall

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A clock tower may come up at Chandni Chowk to replace the original structure that had partially collapsed in 1951 and was demolished subsequently by civic officials.

At the board meeting of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) on Wednesday, PWD minister Satyendar Jain and Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba suggested reintroducing the tower with a turret clock in Chandni Chowk to restore its old glory. “The minister suggested rebuilding the clock tower at the same place, where previous one stood, in front of Town Hall. Now, the consultant will explore the possibility,” said Lamba, who is also SRDC director.

Lamba said that the Board had also decided to go ahead with its original plan — a part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project —- to place power transformers on the central verge at the market. “The SRDC Board members unanimously resolved not to shift electrical units from the median. The Delhi Fire Service and local traders are against the idea of placing transformers on the pavement. The decision will be conveyed to the L-G, who will take a decision and inform the high court,” she said.

The Central Electricity Authority has not approved of the suggestion made by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), said a stakeholder. In July, L-G Anil Baijal directed the SRDC to find a way ahead for the redevelopment project, after a crucial meeting of stakeholders ended inconclusively.

However, the Commission remained firm against the proposal of installing power transformers on the central verge of Chandni Chowk.

Lamba said the sample stretch was not ready and it might take more time to finish work. “It was expected that the stretch would be ready before Independence Day, but it is not ready yet. The minister is likely to inspect the site soon after which a decision will be taken.”