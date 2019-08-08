Left, varsity students protest scrapping of Article 370

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: University students, Kashmiris living in Delhi, politicians, and citizens, in general, came out to protest the Centre’s removal of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Senior Left leaders like CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, politburo member Brinda Karat and NFIW general secretary Annie Raja were among the protesters who marched from Mandi House to Parliament Street raising slogans against the move. “The promise by the same government three years ago was to consult all the stakeholders before any decision on J-K. But now the same people have been jailed and cut-off from the rest of the country. This threatens federalism and the unity and integrity of India,” said Sitaram Yechury.

Students from JNU, AMU and Delhi University also showed up at the protest. Political activist and vice president of the JNU student’s union Shehla Rashid said, “If such unconstitutional measures can be taken by gagging an entire population, then I think the constitutional rights of the Indian people are in peril under this government.” Rashid claimed her union will approach the SC to get a stay on the presidential order.

Locals present in the protest expressed their concerns over the communication shutdown in J&K as they were not able to contact their families. “I had plans to visit home but they are now cancelled as I have not been able to speak with my family,” said Saqib Yetoo, a Kashmiri student at St Stephen’s College.

Sharjeel Usmani, student from Aligarh Muslim University said, “This government has broken the promise of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. BJP is undermining and insulting parliament by misusing their mandate.”

A small group of BJP supporters were seen chanting slogans celebrating the Centre’s move on the other end of the road.

Pinjra Tod to protest Today

Women’s collective, Pinjra Tod called for a protest on Thursday against using “women’s concerns as an excuse to justify dictatorial politics”. “It is true that Article 35-A barred women in J&K from permanent residential rights if they marry someone outside the state but women in states like Haryana, Punjab do not effectively have land rights either.” a statement read.