Research sheds light on gender discrimination at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: A shocking degree of gender discrimination has been recorded at the country’s premier health institution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, among patients coming from various states for treatment.

Researchers attached with AIIMS, Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies and Prime Minister’s Economy Advisory Council have found that of over 23 lakh patients, who consulted the institute’s outpatient department in a year, there were 1.69 times more male patients than women.

It highlights a large number of missing female patients.

In other words, there was more than four lakh missing female outpatient visits from four states — Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The research titled “Missing female patients: an observational analysis of sex ratio among outpatients in a referral tertiary care public hospital in India” published in the latest issue of the British Medical Journal is the largest such study from the country.

It has concluded that gender discrimination in access to healthcare is worse for women in the younger and older age groups, and those living far from the tertiary care centre. The researchers analyzed data of patients who sought consultation across nine specialities, except obstetrics and gynaecology, in 2016.

The worst sex ratio was recorded in case of cardiology, followed by ear nose- throat and emergency medicine departments. “Our analysis has shown a mark of gender discrimination that is quite stark and should have huge policy implications,” said Shamika Ravi, co-author of the study and a member of the PM’s advisory council on economy and director of research at Brookings Institution India Center. “For example, if the healthcare system is strengthened locally, this research has shown, that the biggest beneficiaries would be young girls and old women.” Ambuj Roy, a cardiologist at AIIMS and another co-author, said while previous studies have highlighted on the excess mortality of female patients, the latest research explains why it happens. “That’s because much lesser women needing healthcare are getting it,” he said.