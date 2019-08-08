Home Cities Delhi

Research sheds light on gender discrimination at AIIMS

It has concluded that gender discrimination in access to healthcare is worse for women in the younger and older age groups, and those living far from the tertiary care centre.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A shocking degree of gender discrimination has been recorded at the country’s premier health institution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, among patients coming from various states for treatment.

Researchers attached with AIIMS, Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies and Prime Minister’s Economy Advisory Council have found that of over 23 lakh patients, who consulted the institute’s outpatient department in a year, there were 1.69 times more male patients than women.

It highlights a large number of missing female patients.

In other words, there was more than four lakh missing female outpatient visits from four states — Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The research titled “Missing female patients: an observational analysis of sex ratio among outpatients in a referral tertiary care public hospital in India” published in the latest issue of the British Medical Journal is the largest such study from the country.

It has concluded that gender discrimination in access to healthcare is worse for women in the younger and older age groups, and those living far from the tertiary care centre. The researchers analyzed data of patients who sought consultation across nine specialities, except obstetrics and gynaecology, in 2016.

The worst sex ratio was recorded in case of cardiology, followed by ear nose- throat and emergency medicine departments. “Our analysis has shown a mark of gender discrimination that is quite stark and should have huge policy implications,” said Shamika Ravi, co-author of the study and a member of the PM’s advisory council on economy and director of research at Brookings Institution India Center. “For example, if the healthcare system is strengthened locally, this research has shown, that the biggest beneficiaries would be young girls and old women.” Ambuj Roy, a cardiologist at AIIMS and another co-author, said while previous studies have highlighted on the excess mortality of female patients, the latest research explains why it happens. “That’s because much lesser women needing healthcare are getting it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Delhi AIIMS gender discrimination All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp