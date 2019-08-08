This Delhi psychologist singer enchants the audience with soulful ghazals

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Now this one may come as a surprise or a shock to you because it is an unprecedented incident. Have you ever heard a singer being debarred from participating in an internal music competition at school because she was considered to be the best and no one could ever win a competition she was a part off? Well, it happened to Vidhi Sharma in Class VIII at New Delhi’s Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vasant Vihar. “I was handed a proficiency certificate in music by the school administration,” shares Sharma, a trifle amused.

She resumed taking part in competitions after enrolling at in South Campus’ Gargi College to study psychology. Here, she bagged the title of ‘Begum Akhtar of Gargi College’. “This was after I won the inter-college ghazal competition,” she says.

Inspired by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle, and egged on by her mother, Sharma had started singing when she was just three, while her formal singing training began at seven. But it was not until the Sing with Rahman contest by Fever FM 104 in 2007 that brought her to the limelight, made her realise that she wanted to be a singer. “I got a chance to record with Rahman sir at his studio,” she says. So after post graduation in psychology from Delhi University, Sharma entered the uncertain world of performing arts. But not once regretted her decision.

Many said it was a big risk and that it would be suicidal for her career as a psychologist but Sharma was sure – it was only music for her. “I had to take this risk as music, microphones, recording studios, stage concerts... were my calling. I feel closer to myself when I sing. Seeing my resolve, my parents too became supportive,” says the singer.

Sharma, a Sangeet Visharad in Hindustani classical and semi-classical music from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, is adept in different genres, be it playback singing, ghazals, Indian classical, Sufi or folk songs.

The talented singer has given playback for a number of films including Paan Singh Tomar, Listen Amaya and Rabba Mein Kya Karoon. She has also performed at various national and international festivals like Jaipur Literature Festival, Baalbeck International Festival (Lebanon) and IIFA Mula Festival (Madrid). And has travelled all over the globe for concerts.

Ask her which genre is closest to her heart and she replies, “I think each genre brings out a certain specific quality in my voice. But I like Sufi music the most as it encapsulates all other genres like devotional, ghazal, folk and playback.”

Just back from Mumbai, after enchanting the audience with her soulful ghazals at the Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals on July 27 at The Oberoi Trident, she is all ecstatic. “It was an exhilarating experience. To be able to share the stage with stalwarts of music industry is a dream for every singer,” she says, adding, “The fact that the funds collected from this two-day ghazal extravaganza were directed for the treatment of children suffering from thalassemia and cancer, felt all the more good.” she adds.

Sharma is now preparing for the upcoming a multi-city, Seasons with Krishna Concert that begins on August 17. “Then there’s a musical based on 15th century Sant Kabir titled Kabir – Antarman Ki Awaaz.”Sharma definately has her hands full.