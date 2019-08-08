Home Cities Delhi

Tihar inmate says raped by officer, NCW sends notice to Delhi Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, Dinesh Gupta said that the victim had informed the Superintendent at the jail and then the case was referred to the Delhi Police.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Tihar inmate who is facing two charges of kidnapping has alleged that she was raped by a police officer on a moving train when she being brought from West Bengal to Delhi after a  court hearing in her case, police said on Wednesday.  Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, Dinesh Gupta said that an FIR has been lodged at the police station at Anand Vihar Railway Station on the basis of the statement of the 42-year-old complainant.

Gupta said that the victim had informed the Superintendent at the jail and then the case was referred to
the Delhi Police.“She has alleged that a police officer escorted her to the washroom in the train and raped her inside it,” the DCP said, adding the incident occurred on Saturday.  

The complainant, the officer said, was accompanied by five security personnel with the third Battalion of the Delhi Police — two male constables, two female constables and one head constable. “The woman’s medical examination has been done. We are waiting for the report. The case is being investigated. We are yet to identify which of the four police personnel committed the crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women has issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the case. The Commission has urged the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to take immediate action in this regard and submit a detailed investigation report to the Commission.

