Home Cities Delhi

Two Mughal era cannons come home to Delhi's Red Fort

Two Mughal era cannons, which were removed from Lahore Gate of Red Fort in August last year during restoration of the site, have been restored.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Two Mughal era cannons in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort.

Two Mughal era cannons in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Mughal era cannons, which were removed from Lahore Gate of Red Fort in August last year during the restoration of the site, have been restored. NK Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist at Delhi Archeological Survey of India said their chemical cleaning and preservative coatings were done before their placement.

These cannons were partially visible and a major portion was buried under the road. They were hardly noticeable.“During the flooring of ‘well area’ (behind the Lahore Gate) and Chhatta bazaar in August last year, we removed both cannons, which were almost 80% buried near the inner face of Lahori gate,” said Pathak.

As part of conservation,  ASI recently replaced the bitumen layer with red sandstone slabs. ASI will soon reinforce parts of the internal fortification of Red Fort, which has suffered damaged over the years

In the first phase, ASI will undertake the restoration of a patch from Chhatta Chowk to Salimgarh, which is about 500m in length.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lahore Gate Red fort NK Pathak Delhi ASI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp