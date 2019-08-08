Two Mughal era cannons come home to Delhi's Red Fort

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Mughal era cannons, which were removed from Lahore Gate of Red Fort in August last year during the restoration of the site, have been restored. NK Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist at Delhi Archeological Survey of India said their chemical cleaning and preservative coatings were done before their placement.

These cannons were partially visible and a major portion was buried under the road. They were hardly noticeable.“During the flooring of ‘well area’ (behind the Lahore Gate) and Chhatta bazaar in August last year, we removed both cannons, which were almost 80% buried near the inner face of Lahori gate,” said Pathak.

As part of conservation, ASI recently replaced the bitumen layer with red sandstone slabs. ASI will soon reinforce parts of the internal fortification of Red Fort, which has suffered damaged over the years

In the first phase, ASI will undertake the restoration of a patch from Chhatta Chowk to Salimgarh, which is about 500m in length.