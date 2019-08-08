Home Cities Delhi

What are peanut butter dreams made of? Find out at Delhi's Select Citywalk

Samriddh Dasgupta, VP Marketing, Akiva Superfoods, is confident that Delhi has never seen a sandwich of this size.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:52 AM

Samriddh Dasgupta, VP Marketing, Akiva Superfoods

Samriddh Dasgupta, VP Marketing, Akiva Superfoods

By Express News Service

Peanut butter nutters, who can’t go a day without slathering the thick, brownish, smooth, creamy and slightly crunchy peanut butter on a crisp toast or combining it with jam/Nutella, are in for a real thrill.

Akiva Superfoods is set to host an event inviting the public to slather a 15-foot long sandwich with three variants of the brand’s peanut butter – Matcha, Dark Chocolate and Crunchy, at Select Citywalk, Saket. The mammoth sandwich (four approximately 4ft long baguettes arranged in a row) will then be sliced into 150 sandwiches and distributed to kids managed by the not-for-profit organisation, Feeding India that works to tackle food wastage and direct foot to the needy.

Akiva has partnered with the baking brand, Angels in my Kitchen, to create a soft, tutty fruity bread. You can also win an Akiva Superfoods Voucher if you’re able to crack a few trivia quizzes.

Samriddh Dasgupta, VP Marketing, Akiva Superfoods, is confident that Delhi has never seen a sandwich of this size.

Google, he says, was his first point to fact check. “Well, if it didn’t appear on Google, then it doesn’t exist,” he chuckles, adding, “We’ve checked with different brands and restaurants. Few attempts to create the longest sandwich and cinnamon rolls were made in the past. But never with peanut butter sandwich. We are going to be the first in Delhi with a 15-ft long sandwich.”

Akiva, started out as an Ayurvedic brand and has evolved into introducing superfoods in the Indian diet. Dasgupta mentions how they have started getting into interactive promotions of their products. For instance, the brand launched their 100 per cent Pure A2 Cow Ghee at the oldest establishment in Paranthe Wale Galli in Chandni Chowk.

Dasgupta says that this peanut-buttery celebration will act as a good bonding session. “Already many mothers have registered for the event with their kids.”

On: August 9, 5:00-7:00pm Select Citywalk, Saket

