CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi to get Free wi-fi in 3-4 months

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday approved a proposal to provide free Wi-Fi in the national capital, fulfilling a major poll promise of the ruling party. The Wi-Fi hotspots will be available in three to four months.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was the “single biggest initiative of a government anywhere in the world, providing such a large number of free Wi-Fi hotspots”.

According to the government, 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be developed across the national capital, “of which 4,000 will be installed at bus stops. The remaining 7,000 will be installed in all 70 Assembly constituencies, at 100 hotspots per constituency,” Kejriwal said.

According to the Public Works Department, the implementing agency, each user will get 15 GB data per month free of cost in the first phase. “Once we complete the first phase, we will collate the learning from the experience and make provisions for additional hotspots, if necessary, in the next phase. The Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed within the next three to four months,” PWD minister Satyendar Jain said.

“The capital investment for setting up the infrastructure will be made by the vendor, but the government will bear the operating cost,” he said.

The government has also finalised the second phase of the project under which 1.4 lakh closed-circuit television cameras are being installed across the national capital. In the second phase, 1.4 lakh more cameras will be installed, taking the total number of CCTV cameras to 2.8 lakh. The government said the decision had been taken keeping in mind the safety and security of citizens.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s announcement, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the CM was on an announcement spree to influence and mislead people as Assembly elections are approaching. “Kejriwal did not take any action during the last four and half years, and now when his tenure is coming to an end, he is making a promise to provide free Wi-Fi service to the people of Delhi, which is an election stunt. He has not delivered on any of his promises made to the people, be it marshals in DTC buses, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the opening of new schools and colleges etc,” he said.

There will be no obligation to implement the announcement once the model code of conduct comes into force, he said.

“Kejriwal is only an announcement minister, and in place of fulfilling promises he will cheat the people by making false promises,” said Tiwari.