Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi to get Free wi-fi in 3-4 months

11,000 hotspots to be developed across Delhi; BJP calls move a poll stunt by ‘announcement minister’ Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyendar Jain during a press conference in New Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyendar Jain during a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday approved a proposal to provide free Wi-Fi in the national capital, fulfilling a major poll promise of the ruling party. The Wi-Fi hotspots will be available in three to four months.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was the “single biggest initiative of a government anywhere in the world, providing such a large number of free Wi-Fi hotspots”. 

According to the government, 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be developed across the national capital, “of which 4,000 will be installed at bus stops. The remaining 7,000 will be installed in all 70 Assembly constituencies, at 100 hotspots per constituency,” Kejriwal said.

According to the Public Works Department, the implementing agency, each user will get 15 GB data per month free of cost in the first phase. “Once we complete the first phase, we will collate the learning from the experience and make provisions for additional hotspots, if necessary, in the next phase. The Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed within the next three to four months,” PWD minister Satyendar Jain said.
“The capital investment for setting up the infrastructure will be made by the vendor, but the government will bear the operating cost,” he said.

The government has also finalised the second phase of the project under which 1.4 lakh closed-circuit television cameras are being installed across the national capital. In the second phase, 1.4 lakh more cameras will be installed, taking the total number of CCTV cameras to 2.8 lakh. The government said the decision had been taken keeping in mind the safety and security of citizens. 

Reacting to Kejriwal’s announcement, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the CM was on an announcement spree to influence and mislead people as Assembly elections are approaching. “Kejriwal did not take any action during the last four and half years, and now when his tenure is coming to an end, he is making a promise to provide free Wi-Fi service to the people of Delhi, which is an election stunt. He has not delivered on any of his promises made to the people, be it marshals in DTC buses, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the opening of new schools and colleges etc,” he said.

There will be no obligation to implement the announcement once the model code of conduct comes into force, he said. 
“Kejriwal is only an announcement minister, and in place of fulfilling promises he will cheat the people by making false promises,” said Tiwari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Delhi free Wi-Fi Arvind Kejriwal Satyendar Jain
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp