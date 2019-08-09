Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrest man for kidnapping, killing minor in Rohini

Delhi Police said that the accused kept calling for ransom even after the body of minor was recovered.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested Gautam (19), pursuing one-year diploma course in Information Technology and resident of Prem Nagar Extension, for allegedly kidnapping and murdering an eight-year-old boy, from Rohini.

According to Rajiv Ranjan, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, "On July 23, an eight-year-old minor went missing from outside his house, which was reported to the police. A case was registered at Aman Vihar police station and the investigation was taken up."

"The body of the child was recovered from Kiradi drain in Pratap Vihar after two days. The missing child's father identified the body. The accused demanded Rs 25 lakh as ransom from the father of the child, claiming that the body was not of his son," said Ranjan.

It was found during the investigation that the location of the caller was in the vicinity of the residence of the complainant.

The police suspected Gautam, a neighbour of the complainant, as he changed his statements during questioning.

"The accused confessed that he had abducted the child to support his education. He had even stolen jewellery from the victim's house in 2018, but they didn't report it," said Ranjan.

Gautam had reportedly told police that he visited the house of the victim regularly and that the child was familiar with him.

"Gautam alone hatched the conspiracy and bought a SIM card to make ransom calls. The accused abducted the child on July 23, when his father was not at home," said Ranjan.

Gautam took the boy with him on the pretext of taking him to a market and then to the Pratap Vihar drain where he pushed him into the drain. He tried to deflect the investigation by even joining the family to search the child.

The police said the mobile phone with the SIM card used in the crime has been seized.

