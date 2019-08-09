Encroachers on Delhi's Yamuna floodplain under lens 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal asked the DDA and the Yamuna Monitoring Committee to look into a complaint alleging encroachments on the floodplain of river Yamuna at Kilokri village in Maharani Bagh.

The panel asked the complainant to approach the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the two-member monitoring committee, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra. “Let the complaint be forwarded to DDA for taking necessary action in accordance with law and also to the Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by this tribunal for monitoring by e-mail,” the bench said.

A ‘Manch’ (civil outfit) has sought action against unauthorised encroachments.