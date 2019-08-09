‘Events or people only act as catalysts’ 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Madhurima Jain was born in Kolkata in a conservative Jain family where unlike today, girls were not encouraged to have a career. Marriage and family were supposed to be their priorities. Despite having a robust artistic bent of mind, she had to study a Bachelors in Home Science as she was not allowed to travel to another city to pursue a course in Interior Design.

Married at 21, she moved to Delhi and opened an aerobic studio on her rooftop called Abéllé in 1990, but shut it soon due to a back injury. She soon turned into a birthday planner and balloon designer to become the first certified balloon artist in India. Being deeply spiritual, she believes that her journey as an author helped her recover from illness and evolve to a higher level of consciousness. Excerpts:

Tell us about Princess Mandira…

The story begins with the birth of Mandira and the death of her mother. Her father, King Raghavendra is shaken badly by her death. All hell breaks loose when the royal priest predicts that Mandira will marry a foreigner. Other queens suggest that Mandira should be put to sleep to protect the family honour. She is then adopted by the royal priest, and true to the prophecy, Mandira marries a British Duke. Indians look up to anything Western and my story is a small endeavour to show the depth and richness of our culture which is showcased by the protagonist Mandira. Exploring the interaction of the British nobility with a Hindu Princess was a fascinating exercise. Maybe our history would have been different had the British court been exposed to the Hindu philosophy as I imagined in my story.

When did you realise you want to become an author?

When I was confined to my house and bed due to an illness for almost two years, my son Rananjay suggested that I should consider penning this story as he felt it had a lot of potential. I decided to take his advice; more to divert my attention from my illness and keep myself positively occupied even when I was housebound.

You are a balloon artist…

Some 20 years ago, I decided to learn balloon art and import high-quality balloons from the Pioneer Balloon Company USA. Many told me that in India where balloons are available for 50 paise, these balloons which cost between Rs 50-Rs 500 will not sell. To everyone’s surprise, Delhi loved the concept and it was a big hit.

What or who inspires you to write?

Events or people only act as catalysts! Everyone has a story to tell but are not aware of it. I got lucky and connected with my inner voice that started narrating this story. Being an intensely personal person, I feel nature, solitude and my son inspire me to write. I particularly enjoy historical, fiction, romance and even lifestyle genre.