Mumbai-based delivery boy arrested for sending threat mails to Arvind Kejriwal

According to tweets shared by the official handle of Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, the 28-year-old delivery boy Abhisekh Tiwari "gave life threats" to Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Mumbai-based delivery boy was arrested for allegedly sending threat mails to senior political party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the police said on Friday.

Tiwari was arrested from Nala Sopara in Mumbai on Thursday.

The accused also allegedly sent a bomb threat mail to the headquarters of a national political party in New Delhi.

"Accused works for a furniture foam distributor in Mumbai. A school dropout, he was not satisfied with his job and his life, and wanted to do something big to draw the attention of people. He came up with the idea of sending threat emails to political leaders," the police handle tweeted.

The first such mail sent by him was to a local municipal office bearer of a major political party in Mumbai, they said.

Disappointed with the lukewarm response, he upped the ante and decided to send threat mails to senior political leaders, the police said.

"First, he sent threatening mails to Hon'ble CM, Delhi. Ignorant about the fact that police is on his trail, he sent another threatening mail of an impending bomb blast to a national political party's HQ in New Delhi. His luck ran out when team of Cyber Cell caught hold of him," the police said.

