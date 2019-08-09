RailTel, NGO to take healthcare to doorsteps of Delhi slum dwellers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to make healthcare more accessible to slum dwellers in the national capital, RailTel, a public sector enterprise under the railway ministry, has launched mobile healthcare units in collaboration with NGO Sewa Bharti.

According to RailTel officials, the mobile units will comprise a doctor and support staff to provide medical services at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi launched the scheme. “This is a noble effort by both RailTel and Sewa Bharti, and this scheme will benefit lots of people who live in underdeveloped areas in the national capital,” he said.

RailTel, a Mini Ratna a public sector enterprise, had earlier been delegated with the task of completing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project of equipping all Indian railway stations with free high-speed wireless Internet services.

RailTel has completed the task of providing free high-speed Wi-Fi at around 2,000 Indian Railways stations so far and is now targeting other stations on the railway network.

The railways aim to provide the facility of free high-speed wireless Internet at 6,485 railway stations, excluding halt stations.