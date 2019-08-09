Up for a stringy, boozy challenge? These Delhi bars break the monotony

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Monotony is one thing that people of Delhi detest the most. Not that beer lovers need any motivation to chug but to keep them entertained, cafes across the city come up with various challenges to fire up your evenings.

One such challenge that caught our eye was the RAD Beer Puppet Challenge at Darzi Kitchen and Bar.

“The idea of the beer puppet challenge came while I was watching a hand puppet game show. I thought of doing something similar with beer,” said Owner Manuj M Gupta.

If you have ever played with a puppet and love to guzzle a bottle of beer, then this challenge is a must. All you’ve got to do is to make that beer mug dance around your fingers using the puppet strings and chug it down in under one minute. The competition will be fair and square with the top 10 contestants making the leaderboard. All the contestants will who complete the challenge within the stipulated time will get a goodie bag. This is Season One of the challenge being introduced at the outlet and the entire process proved tough.

Elaborating further, Gupta said, “When we started working on the idea, a lot of trial and error went into it but it finally worked. People have been really enjoying it and enthusiastically participating in the challenge. We see a lot of young crowd challenging their friends.”

The response has been fantastic enough to prompt the cafe to extend Season One till September. “We would come back with Season two in October,” adds Gupta.

Molecule too offers beer-chugging challenges, beer pongs and the two friends of the winner gets a complimentary beer. There’s 27-year-old Sandeep Rawat, who enjoys going to various cafes offering such challenges says that there should be a variety of games. “It’s always fun to play while you drink. So, me and my friends are often on a lookout for such offers and challenges.”

For those who enjoy less of challenge and more of fun, Decode Air bar is giving a combo deal which includes one Pitcher of Beer (1500ml) / 4 IMFL drinks (30ml) + 1 Starter +1 Quick Bite for Rs 445.