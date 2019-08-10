Home Cities Delhi

36 Mohalla clinics to start working on 12-hour shifts

Published: 10th August 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A mohalla clinic in Delhi

A mohalla clinic in Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government’s primary healthcare scheme involving mohalla clinics is gearing up to operate in 12 hours shift at 36 centres across the city as the proposal was passed by the health department. After the proposal was approved on August 1, Dr Shally Kamra, nodal officer for mohalla clinics, said, that these new operations will begin within two weeks.

“Almost all the arrangements are made and matters which are pending will be over soon. These 36 clinics will start functioning within two weeks from now. We are already in the process of appointing doctors and other paramedical staffs on empanelment,” Dr Kamra told The Morning Standard.

Under the new proposal, the clinics will run from 7 am to 7 pm in two shifts for which there will be two separate teams. The 36 clinics were chosen on the basis of the average patient count of more than 120 per day in the past one year.

“These clinics were under pressure as there was a heavy rush of patients. It was not possible to attend to all of them within a short span. With two shifts, patient care will be easier. We will extend this service in other clinics depending upon the rush of patients,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

All the Chief District Medical Officers were asked to send their recommendations for appointment of doctors in these clinics and to ensure adequate stock of medicines.

There are 204 mohalla clinics which offer primary healthcare facilities, besides providing nine essential medicines and 212 tests free of cost to beneficiaries. 

The 36 clinics are at Shahdara, East Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi like Jwala Nagar, Nathu Colony, Rohtash Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Sunder Nagri, Nand Nagri, Trilokpuri, among others.

