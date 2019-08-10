Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC raps police for delay in installation of CCTV cameras

The court said that according to Delhi Police, 587 cameras were to be installed at 118 vulnerable locations in the city, but it had not been done.

Published: 10th August 2019 09:04 AM

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday was criticised by the Delhi High Court for “not doing anything” to install CCTV cameras in Aman Vihar despite the area reporting hundreds of cases of missing children and adults.

“It is the misfortune of people living in Aman Vihar that not a single CCTV camera has been installed there by the respondent (police),” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

“It appears the seriousness (of our orders) has not been appreciated by the respondent. Enough is enough. Unnecessarily, you people are not doing anything,” the court said.

The court said that according to Delhi Police, 587 cameras were to be installed at 118 vulnerable locations in the city, but it had not been done.

The court directed the Delhi Police commissioner to install CCTV cameras in Aman Vihar and other vulnerable locations “as early as possible”, preferably within six months.    If more than 587 cameras were required, more should be installed, it said.

The high court also directed the Delhi government to ensure proper lighting in all vulnerable areas, including Aman Vihar. It directed the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation to take charge of lighting and asked the AAP government to monitor the lights were properly installed and maintained.

