Home Cities Delhi

My association with Sheila Dikshit was longer than my career: Sonia Gandhi

She stood by my side in my darkest years, later urging me again and again to take on the presidentship of the Congress Party, recounted Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 10th August 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi at a memorial event for former late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on 10th August 2019. (Photo | AICC Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi at a memorial event for former late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on 10th August 2019. (Photo | AICC Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday remembered former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as one who stood by her side in her "darkest years" and guided her "like an elder sister". She praised her contribution at the helm of Delhi, describing Dikshit as the "best and most effective" CM the capital has had.

Delivering the 'Sheila Dikshit Memorial Speech' at the Shankar Lal Auditorium, in Modern School, Gandhi said: "Rarely does history bring together compassion, statesmanship, efficiency and stamina in one person. Sheilaji was one such example in recent times. She was not one to shy away from shouldering hers, no matter what challenge she confronted... In her long years in public service, she experienced life's ups and downs, victories and defeats. But she took it all in her stride, and responded to the call whenever it came, always keeping her sights firmly on the larger goal of making a difference," she said.

Recounting her association with Dikshit, she said it "is longer than my political career".

"As for myself she stood by my side in my darkest years, later urging me again and again to take on the presidentship of the Congress Party. When I did, she was there guiding me more like an elder sister than party colleague. We worked closely together when she was appointed the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and then served for an unprecedented 15 years as the chief minister of Delhi," Sonia Gandhi said.

Gandhi said in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dikshit "stepped forward like a loyal soldier of the Party to contest" though she had not been too well.

"The city has lost its most able administrator and the party has lost one of its most committed workers... We will miss her, but we are grateful that she was among us and that her memory will continue to inspire us," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Sheila Dikshit Congress
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp