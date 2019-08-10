Home Cities Delhi

NIA arrests man in Rs 2700 crore narcotics smuggling case 

The case relates to the haul of 532 kg of heroin, which was being smuggled from Pakistan in a truck through trade route at Attari border on June 29.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The NIA on Friday arrested a man in connection with the alleged smuggling of narcotics worth Rs 2,700 crore from Pakistan.

An accused, hailing from J&K, was arrested and a case under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

The accused was produced before a special NIA court which sent him to custody for eight days. The involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan has come to light, a top NIA officer said.

