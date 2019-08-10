Nine members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested in police operation at Rohini

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nine criminals from different parts of Delhi and Haryana associated with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang have been arrested from west Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Friday, adding that the accused were planning to rob petrol pumps in the area in one go.

The nine, who face charges of dacoity, robbery and extortion, have been identified as Naveen, 30, from Rohtak; Arvind, 30, from Panipat; Naresh, 19, Karan, 25, Mahesh, 30, from Palwal; and Subeg Singh, 27, Dinesh, 24, Neeraj, 40, and Amit, 23, who hail from Delhi.

They were apprehended on Wednesday from village Jaunti, where they had gathered to commit dacoity or robbery in Rohini and adjoining districts, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, S D Mishra, said a beat constable on patrolling duty in the area of village Jaunti noticed two cars with some men entering an apparently deserted house. While keeping a watch on the place, he informed senior officers.

A team rushed to village Jaunti and cordoned off the premises and nine culprits present in the premises were nabbed. Five pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The arrestees told police that they carried out assigned criminal activities at the behest of their gang leader, Neeraj Bawana.

Gang lacked money

The arrested gangsters revealed that the resource-starved gang wanted to carry out simultaneous robberies and other crimes in the area. Five pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from them.