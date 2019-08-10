Home Cities Delhi

OYO opens co-working space in Delhi with a mix of old world charm, modernity

The space is already becoming a favourite among working professionals and Innov8 have achieved record occupancy of 50 per cent at launch.

The Innov8 centre in Saket, Delhi

The Innov8 centre in Saket, Delhi

By Express News Service

OYO Workspaces, India’s multi-brand managed workspaces solutions provider, on Friday opened more than 415 seater co-working space, Innov8 centre in Saket, Delhi. This co-working centre has been built in an old fort style to bring in a perfect combination of old world charm and modern design, making it a unique proposition for the millennial workforce.

At this uniquely designed centre, arches have been prominently used to incorporate historic design elements, while keeping the general tone of the interior space muted with a neutral colour palette. Lighter tones of textures of wood along with flora adds a splash of natural life within the space.

“Given OYO’s deep real estate and market intelligence, this centre is a testament to our expertise in upgrading various forms of real estate and rapidly transforming them into efficient, connected and beautiful workspaces. So far, we have received an overwhelming response...,” said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer, New Real Estate Businesses, OYO.

The space is already becoming a favourite among working professionals and Innov8 have achieved record occupancy of 50 per cent at launch. The old fort Saket centre — the 17th centre under OYO’s Innov8 business — is spread across three floors and has brands and start-ups booking spaces including BBC, Brut India,

AngelList, Herbalife, Avalon Consulting and NIVI Inc, among others. “Innov8 will continue to work toward simplifying and strengthening the co-working experience for Indians while tapping the enormous opportunities this space offers,” said Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8.

Kapoor added OYO Workspaces aims to expand its presence to over 50 centres across India by the end of 2019. With three co-working brands operating across the economy, mid-scale and premium economy segments, namely Workflo, Powerstation and the recently acquired Innov8, OYO Workspaces is rapidly growing to over 22 centres with 15,000 plus seats across 10 cities in India.

