Tune into nature at this Delhi concert

The thundering clouds, the pitter-patter of raindrops, the rustle of leaves, the gurgling of a river, the chirping of birds... these sounds from nature have an immensely calming effect on the human mind. Music composers often incorporate these natural sounds into their compositions.

In fact, the raags and taals of Indian classical music have been inspired by nature and its phenomena as also the seasons and times of the day.

The August edition of Under The Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night offers Delhites this very opportunity – to celebrate nature through earth-specific music. Organised by Friends of Music, a Teamwork Arts initiative, this monthly concert series in traditional baithak style brings musicians and music-lovers under one roof.

At the event titled Songs of the Soil, two vocalists, Nirali Kartik from Mumbai and Ditty from Goa, will present classical and semi-classical notes. Going with the theme of the night, the organisers have even suggested a dress code for attendees – a poetic tryst with flowers!

“I am looking forward to perform in the lap of nature. Enclosed spaces are good for acoustics but classical is best experienced in a setting like this,” says Hindustani classical vocalist Kartik, who will present Raag Maru Bihag and Raag Chandrakaun. “Raag Maru Bihag is romantic and has a lot of scope for exploration, while Raag Chandrakaun celebrates the beauty of a full moon night,” she adds. Kartik will also present semi-classical songs like Ghir Ghir Aayi Kari re Badariya, Saiyan Bina Sooni ye Nagariya Hamari and Rasiya ho na Jaaye in Bada Khayal. “Just as it is exhilarating for us to perform, I can assure you it will be a very immersive experience for the audiences,” says Kartik.

At present, perfecting her art under Mewati gharana maestro Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, Kartik is equally inspired by Pandit Jasraj and Rashid Khan as she is from French musician Jain and American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson.

The other performer, singer-songwriter-poet Ditty, will present songs and poems dedicated to Mother Earth in English from her debut album, Poetry Ceylon, released this June. Ditty usually combines music and experimental spatial experiences in her performances. She has performed in small tight basements with visual projections and full-blown concerts in a garden.

What: Songs of the Soil

At: 1AQ, Qutub.

On: August 10, 7:00 pm onwards