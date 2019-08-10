Home Cities Delhi

Tune into nature at this Delhi concert

At the event titled Songs of the Soil,  two vocalists, Nirali Kartik from Mumbai and Ditty from Goa, will present classical and semi-classical notes.

Published: 10th August 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Under The Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night offers Delhites an opportunity to celebrate nature

Under The Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night offers Delhites an opportunity to celebrate nature

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The thundering clouds, the pitter-patter of raindrops, the rustle of leaves, the gurgling of a river, the chirping of birds... these sounds from nature have an immensely calming effect on the human mind. Music composers often incorporate these natural sounds into their compositions.

In fact, the raags and taals of Indian classical music have been inspired by nature and its phenomena as also the seasons and times of the day.

The August edition of Under The Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night offers Delhites this very opportunity – to celebrate nature through earth-specific music. Organised by Friends of Music, a Teamwork Arts initiative, this monthly concert series in traditional baithak style brings musicians and music-lovers under one roof.

At the event titled Songs of the Soil,  two vocalists, Nirali Kartik from Mumbai and Ditty from Goa, will present classical and semi-classical notes. Going with the theme of the night, the organisers have even suggested a dress code for attendees – a poetic tryst with flowers!

“I am looking forward to perform in the lap of nature. Enclosed spaces are good for acoustics but classical is best experienced in a setting like this,” says Hindustani classical vocalist Kartik, who will present Raag Maru Bihag and Raag Chandrakaun. “Raag Maru Bihag is romantic and has a lot of scope for exploration, while Raag Chandrakaun celebrates the beauty of a full moon night,” she adds. Kartik will also present semi-classical songs like Ghir Ghir Aayi Kari re Badariya, Saiyan Bina Sooni ye Nagariya Hamari and Rasiya ho na Jaaye in Bada Khayal. “Just as it is exhilarating for us to perform, I can assure you it will be a very immersive experience for the audiences,” says Kartik.

At present, perfecting her art under Mewati gharana maestro Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, Kartik is equally inspired by Pandit Jasraj and Rashid Khan as she is from French musician Jain and American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson.  

The other performer, singer-songwriter-poet Ditty, will present songs and poems dedicated to Mother Earth in English from her debut album, Poetry Ceylon, released this June. Ditty usually combines music and experimental spatial experiences in her performances. She has performed in small tight basements with visual projections and full-blown concerts in a garden.

What: Songs of the Soil
At: 1AQ, Qutub.
On: August 10, 7:00 pm onwards

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi classical music concert Delhi musical concert Delhi concert Delhi Songs of the Soil
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp