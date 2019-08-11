Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation to redevelop unplanned industrial areas

These areas have non-conforming clusters of industrial concentration with more than 70 per cent of the plots engaged in industrial activities.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:53 AM

Industrial unit

Representational image | Shekhar yadav

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to redevelop 20 unplanned industrial areas as notified by the city government. Anand Parbat, Shahdara, Nawada, are among the areas identified re-development. These areas have non-conforming clusters of industrial concentration with more than 70 per cent of the plots engaged in industrial activities.

These areas are deficient in terms of civic services and endanger environment, officials said, adding redevelopment needs to be based on clearly defined parameters in terms of the types of industries which may be permitted, spatial planning norms and environment related conditionalities with participation of owners/entrepreneur in a systematic manner.

“This is a proposal as of now. These areas deserved to develop; otherwise there won’t be any infrastructural improvement in the state. Till the time, there comes no proposal in bringing any change in these areas we need to work on it,” Jai Prakash, chairperson, Standing Committee told The Sunday Standard. In 2010, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructural Development Corporation (DSIIDC) had decided to redevelop these areas.  As per the Master Plan 2021, the units operating in these areas had to provide funds for their own development and should no longer be allowed in residential areas.  

“We have written to DJB for establishing sewage system, drainage pipelines while the cleanliness is to be maintained by MCD. There are often cases of water logging in these areas. As there are residences as well, we primarily need to reconstruct infrastructure,” Prakash noted. 

While unplanned industrial zones have faced sealing drives, many units were found to be violating environment norms as well. “These were identified during the Congress tenure but this government did nothing for redeveloping these industrial zones. I cannot comment if these proposal was earlier considered by North MCD. As of now, we are not conducting any sealing drive,” the chairperson said.

