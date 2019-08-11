Two Ghaziabad housing societies flooded by overflowing drain water

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After water from a drain choked by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) entered into the premises of two housing estates near Rajbagh metro station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, its 1,000 residents have been living under fear of vector-borne diseases.

The societies, located along the Grand Trunk Road, were flooded following heavy rains on August 6 when water from a closed drain overflowed inside the boundary walls. The RWA of the adjacent society, Svaran Residency, has constructed a dyke-like structure to prevent drain water from entering. The flooding was aggravated this monsoon even though the drain was closed at least three years ago during construction work of the Dilshad Garden-New Bus Stand metro corridor.

According to the residents, the drain, which transports waste water from the direction, was closed owing to a tug of war between the DMRC and the GDA. DMRC laid a new pipeline right across GT Road to transport sewerage across the road which resulted in closure of the drain cut perpendicularly by the new sewer pipeline, they said.

“We met DMRC officials who said they have been pursuing with the GDA since 2015 to allow them to connect the drain with the new sewer pipeline. But the GDA didn’t issue a work order or providevide funds for DMRC to undertake the work,” said Annu Pandey, RWA secretary.

(With agency inputs)